Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stepan Price Performance
Shares of SCL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 78,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. Stepan has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan
In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Stepan
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stepan (SCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.