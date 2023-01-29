Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 78,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. Stepan has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 77,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

