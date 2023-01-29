Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 76,021 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,021 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Azenta worth $31,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,949,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 248.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 19.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 85.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZTA. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $93.39.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

