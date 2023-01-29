Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,334,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,713,954. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

