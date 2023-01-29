Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $29.01 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.99% of Varonis Systems worth $29,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,623,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

