Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Abiomed by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Abiomed by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

