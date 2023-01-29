Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $32.82 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.61 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens lowered their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

