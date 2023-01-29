StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

GROW stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

