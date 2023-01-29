StockNews.com Downgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

