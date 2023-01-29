StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut ORIX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Up 0.3 %

IX stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.