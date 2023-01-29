Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $84.42 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Stratis has a market cap of $84.42 million and $9.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002441 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.64 or 0.06906999 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00087685 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029143 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00058254 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026026 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000292 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,579,653 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
