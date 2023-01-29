Streakk (STKK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $229,191.59

Streakk (STKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and $229,191.59 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $270.69 or 0.01144669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00402165 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.58 or 0.28229044 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575008 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 261.45467691 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $63,547.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

