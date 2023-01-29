Strong 24-Hour Volume Reaches $82,928.29 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.65 or 0.00028240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $919,001.98 and approximately $82,928.29 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00399217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.17 or 0.28022076 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00577058 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.