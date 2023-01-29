Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.19 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $9.19 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK opened at $254.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

