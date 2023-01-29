Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lowered by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $494,315,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,515,000 after buying an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 11.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,457,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

