Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.33.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.76 and its 200 day moving average is $224.50. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

