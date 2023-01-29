SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,760,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,439,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,451. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

SunHydrogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.