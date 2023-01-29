SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,760,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,439,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,451. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
