Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFM remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,365. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 522.73%.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

