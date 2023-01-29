Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 63,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.13.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Superior Drilling Products

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,744. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 159,084 shares of company stock worth $127,617. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

