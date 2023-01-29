Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 757,546 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRZN. Bank of America cut shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Surrozen Price Performance

Shares of Surrozen stock remained flat at $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 409,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,427. Surrozen has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surrozen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

