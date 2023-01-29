Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,657. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Synlogic has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $66.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 51.91% and a negative net margin of 3,873.95%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

