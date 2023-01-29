Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tantech Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:TANH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,452. Tantech has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tantech

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

