Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,867,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.12. 2,136,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.