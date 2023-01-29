Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TARO opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

