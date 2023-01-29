TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $115,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $373.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.70. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

