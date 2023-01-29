TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $74,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $191.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

