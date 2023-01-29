TD Asset Management Inc. Has $103.89 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101,760 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Textron worth $103,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

