TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $90,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:BEP opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

