TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
TEGNA Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TEGNA
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.