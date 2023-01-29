TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

