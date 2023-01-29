Tenset (10SET) Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Tenset has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Tenset has a market capitalization of $130.95 million and $55,276.82 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,517,290 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

