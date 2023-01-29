TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $217.60 million and $9.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00087128 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00058117 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010679 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025943 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000233 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,183,971 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,831,545 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
