Tevis Investment Management Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

