Tevis Investment Management Raises Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management owned 0.05% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 423.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

