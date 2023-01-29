Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN opened at $175.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

