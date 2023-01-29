Tezos Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $50.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009165 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 946,611,070 coins and its circulating supply is 925,193,422 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

