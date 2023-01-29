Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $54.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016225 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009090 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005242 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001911 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 946,611,070 coins and its circulating supply is 925,193,422 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
