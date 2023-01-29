TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFS Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TFSL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 309,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Stories

