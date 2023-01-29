The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,147 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 737,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 293,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.0 %

CHEF stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.65 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.