The Debt Box Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.87 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for $23.18 or 0.00097681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

