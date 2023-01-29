The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($96.74) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €72.00 ($78.26) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($107.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.23 and a 200 day moving average of €69.64.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.