The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,197,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $324.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

