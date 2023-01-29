The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Short Interest Update

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the December 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. 485,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,214. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $900.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

About Necessity Retail REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth $84,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

