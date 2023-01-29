The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Progressive were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,402,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,697.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Progressive by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Stock Performance
NYSE PGR opened at $135.07 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Progressive Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
