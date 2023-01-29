The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 156,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TJX Companies worth $82,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,186,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $73,690,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 212,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

