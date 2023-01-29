Threshold (T) Trading 88.8% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $455.56 million and approximately $38.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 88.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00050337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00217155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,743.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,935,836.976032 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04517193 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $49,220,076.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

