TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLGA remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. TLG Acquisition One has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

