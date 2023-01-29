TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 66,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.25 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.