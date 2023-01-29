Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.58.
Transocean Price Performance
Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
