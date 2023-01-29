Trellis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 707,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 32,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 209,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,629. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

