Trellis Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

PG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.57. 6,870,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

