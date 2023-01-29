Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,669 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $75.58. 13,243,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

